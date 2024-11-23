Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey credited Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for training her daughter Ananya and his baby girl Suhana in sports

Bhavana Pandey, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram, AFP

‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey, who is garnering fame for her stint in the Netflix reality show recently spoke about the impact close friend Shah Rukh Khan has had on her daughter Ananya Panday. Bhavana credited the Bollywood superstar for training her daughter and his baby girl Suhana in sports.

SRK would train Ananya and Suhana in his free time

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhavana shared, “There’s so much to learn from him. And I am actually very glad that the children spent so much time around him because it’s not about being Shah Rukh Khan, it’s how he has been as a father to Suhana, Aryan, and now AbRam. And how he has been with my children. It’s been amazing.”

She added, “Whatever free time he had, he wanted to train them, which was amazing. Sports, running, football, he used to do all the sports with the kids because I think he himself is a very active sporty person. Me and Chunky would get lazy for sports. Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner which was beautiful and he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys.”

‘Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best fathers’

On Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya Panday revealed that she has grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan deal with fame quite normally. She says, “We didn’t even realise until he went and stood outside Mannat and we saw those thousands of people come. It was always like someone was like a father figure who taught us how to run on our sports days and practice Taekwondo with us. He was a very involved and present parent. The way he is with Suhana and AbRam and Aryan is amazing you know. He is one of the best fathers."

About 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

The third season premiered on October 18 on Netflix. It introduced three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. Since her debut on the show, Bhavana has garnered a strong fan following, with her personality being a highlight. Joining her are friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor.