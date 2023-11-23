Agastya Nanda celebrated his 23rd birthday by cutting a cake with the team of his upcoming film The Archies. In a video shared by Mihir, Suhana can be seen standing by his side

Agastya Nanda celebrates his birthday with his The Archies co-stars

Listen to this article Agastya Nanda celebrates his 23rd birthday with 'The Archies' team, Suhana Khan stands by his side x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Agastya Nanda turned 23 on November 23 He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan He will be making his debut alongside Suhana Khan in The Archies

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda who is currently busy promoting his debut film 'The Archies' turned a year older on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Agastya's 'The Archies' co-star Mihir Ahuja shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations.

In a video posted by Ahuja, Agastya could be seen cutting his birthday cake while Suhana Khan stands next to him and claps for him. While nobody else is visible, many people could be heard singing the birthday song for him. Mihir also shared some pictures with Agastya and wrote, ""Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Ahuja (@mihirahuja_)

Agastya's elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda also took to Instagram to wish him. Sharing a picture of Agastya sitting on her lap on the sets of The Archies, Navya wrote, "

"Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town," she wrote.

"May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!," she added. Reacting to the post, their mother wrote, "I’m going to cry! Stoppppp. Love you Aggie".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'The Archies' which received a good response from the fans.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Apart from this, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

(with inputs from ANI)