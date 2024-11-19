Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who plays a firefighter in her upcoming film Agni, breaks down her eight-week training at Marol and Wadala fire stations in Mumbai

Saiyami Kher in a still from the film

Embracing a new role can be delightful, more so when it requires you to pick up a new skill. Saiyami Kher says she has been lucky on that count, pointing to her upcoming release, Agni. For Rahul Dholakia’s directorial venture that focuses on firefighters, the actor reveals that she had to train extensively with the real-life heroes. “With every film that I’ve done, I have learnt a new skill—be it horse riding for Mirzya [2016], cricket for Ghoomer [2023], and now, firefighting for Agni. Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about them and what all they have to endure,” says the actor. The role also turned her attention to an often overlooked fact. “The number of female firefighters also was an eye-opener,” she admits.

The Amazon Prime Video film, also starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, went on floors in August 2023. Kher’s prep began way before that as she made multiple rounds of the Marol and Wadala fire stations, gaining first-hand experience of the firefighters’ rigorous routines and techniques over her eight-week training. “The training sessions were exciting. I learned how to handle equipment, and did the drills the firefighters do. [I also picked up] hose management and ladder operations.” While the job further highlighted how it can be physically demanding, she walked away more impressed by their mental resilience. “Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day, often at great risk to themselves, was humbling.”