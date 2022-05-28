Breaking News
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Tadap' is going to have its world television premiere! Know what Ahan Shetty said!

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Tadap' is going to have its world television premiere! Know what Ahan Shetty said!

Updated on: 28 May,2022 08:22 PM IST  |  mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Actor Ahan Shetty was especially waiting for this moment as Tadap is his first film

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Tadap' is going to have its world television premiere! Know what Ahan Shetty said!

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives


It is a special occasion for actors Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria to celebrate the world television premiere of their film Tadap, which will be aired on Star Gold.  Although people have seen the story of Ishana and Ramisa's love affair on the big screen, but now when their love affair will be shown on TV, 

Actor Ahan Shetty was especially waiting for this moment as Tadap is his first film.  Although the film was released in theatres, at that time its effect was seen at the box office due to the fear of Omicorn variant but Ahan's work was highly praised.




 Ahan is overjoyed with the World Television Premiere of this film, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala Production and Milan Luthria, on Star Gold and says, “I am very excited that my film Star Gold will be shown on Saturday 28th May at 8 PM.  We also released the film in theatres, and then streamed it on OTT as well, now when the film comes out on Star Gold, more and more people will be able to watch it, so, I am very happy".


Show full article

Ahan Shetty Tara Sutaria Tadap bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK