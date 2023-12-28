On Tadap actor Ahan Shetty's birthday, his father actor Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya took to social media to pen adorable notes for the birthday boy

L-Ahan Shetty: R-Athiya Shetty with Ahan

Ahan Shetty Birthday 2023: The 'Tadap' actor, who is the son of Suniel and Mana Shetty, turns a year older today. On his birthday, his father and sister took to social media to shower love on him. While Suniel sang praise of his son, Athiya shared throwback pictures of her baby brother.

Suniel Shetty shared a gorgeous picture of Ahan Shetty posing at a cafe and wrote, "A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become … Happy birthday babu … love you with all my heart !!"

"Love you papa," wrote Ahan in the comment section. Actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawab Shah, and Bhakhtyaar also took to the comment section to wish Ahan.

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, took to her social media handle and shared throwback pictures with her brother. In the first picture, Ahan is holding Athiya's hand on her wedding day and walking with her towards the aisle. The second picture sees Athiya holding a baby Ahan on her lap. Sharing the picture, Athiya wrote, "Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool"

Cricketer KL Rahul, who is Ahan's brother-in-law also took to his Instagram stories to wish Ahan. Sharing a candid pic with him, Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday @ahan.shetty, so happy to have a brother like you in my life. Always got your back."

Ahan Shetty made his acting debut in the year 2019 with the Milan Luthria film 'Tadap'. He was paired opposite Tara Sutaria in the film. The actor is yet to announce his second film which is reportedly in the making. His older sister Athiya, on the other hand, made her acting debut in the 2015 film 'Hero'. Ever since she was seen in two other films- Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Meanwhile, Ahan was recently in news for his break up with Tania Shroff. The two dated for 11 years before calling it quits. Ahan and Tania were childhood sweethearts; they attended the same school and were quite open about their love. Although there has been no official confirmation about the alleged breakup, a source told TOI, 'It's the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.'