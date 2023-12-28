KL Rahul opens up on his criticism after smashing century against South Africa

Speaking after play on day two, KL answered the questions regarding the critics. He targeted the general public who often hit on him for his lack of form. "As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment. Social media is a pressure," said KL as quoted by ICC

KL Rahul celebrating after scoring century during the India vs South Africa 1st Test match (Pic: AFP)

After smashing a special century against South Africa in Centurion, India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul opened up on his social media critics and outside comments.

When other Indian batsmen were struggling to perform against the Proteas' bowlers, KL stood strong and built up his innings by smashing 101 runs in 137 deliveries. He was highly praised for his efforts to bat in difficult conditions.

Virat Kohli's knock of 38 runs was the second-best for Team India. South Africa's former skipper Dean Elgar who is all set to pull curtains to his international career smashed unbeaten 140 runs.

Speaking after play on day two, KL answered the questions regarding the critics. He targeted the general public who often hit on him for his lack of form.

"As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment. Social media is a pressure," said KL as quoted by ICC.

"Today I have scored a hundred so people are singing praises. Three, or four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It is part of the game, but I cannot say it does not affect you. It does," he said.

"The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is," he concluded his point.

Rahul moved things along for the tourists, striking at 73.72 as the team travelled at 3.62 runs per over, a counter to the trying conditions and the rain that hovered throughout the two opening days.

Rahul admits it was a good time to apply things he has worked on in the background during spells away from the middle, particularly when injured for the middle part of 2023.

"Each person has to find their way, and for me, when I was injured and was away from the game for such a long time, I worked on myself," said KL.

"I tried to go back to the person that I am and worked on how I do not change myself by getting affected by these things. It is difficult to remain true to yourself and true to your personality with so much happening. It is the hardest thing."

"You have your personality, personality traits, characteristics. When you play international cricket, they all get challenged. It does affect each person. And anyone who says that does not affect them at all, I am sure is lying."

"You can perform or you can be in a better mindset if you slightly know where to draw the line. Nobody is that great that they can completely avoid what has been said and the criticism they are getting," he concluded.

South Africa resumed on day three 11 runs ahead with five wickets in hand, with Elgar joined by all-rounder Marco Jansen (3*) at the other end.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma is yet to bat and is doubtful after sustaining a hamstring injury on field.

Dean Elgar was made the stand-in captain and made a partnership of 93 runs with contribution of Tony de Zorzi's 28 runs against world-class bowling attack.

"That partnership with myself and Tony was pretty important. The ball was going around, Bumrah was swinging it both ways and Tony did bloody well to get through it," said Elgar.

"I want to go out with a bang and try and win a Test match and the series. I do not have anything to lose. Whether I fail or not, it is still coming to an end."

On the other hand, India's wicketkeeper-batsman feels Elgar's farewell test series' first match can be spoiled if India's bowlers bowl in their lines.

"(We are) not going to think too far (ahead). Focus on the first session tomorrow," said KL.

"I think it is important to come and bowl in the right areas. We saw there is still a bit of help in the wicket. Try and get them out as soon as possible, and then we put some runs on board."

"We just focus on the first session and take it from there and we will have to see how the wicket plays as well. It is getting easier to bat on, so it is important firstly to get those five wickets that are left and then put the big runs on board and then see where the game is," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)