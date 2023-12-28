Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sunil Gavaskar A valiant Indian batsman of his time

Sunil Gavaskar: A valiant Indian batsman of his time

Updated on: 28 December,2023 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

The fearless Indian batsman was born in a Marathi family and like every other Indian even he dreamt of representing the country at the highest level of the game. On March 6, 1971, Gavaskar donned the Indian jersey in a test match against West Indies. He scored 65 runs in India's first innings

Sunil Gavaskar: A valiant Indian batsman of his time

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article
Sunil Gavaskar: A valiant Indian batsman of his time
x
00:00

In the era when Pakistan and West Indies fast bowlers used to create havoc, many batsmen used to fear facing them. No helmets were invented during that period. But there was a legendary Indian batsman called Sunil Manohar Gavaskar who used to fearlessly bash fast bowlers.


The fearless Indian batsman was born in a Marathi family and like every other Indian even he dreamt of representing the country at the highest level of the game. On March 6, 1971, Gavaskar donned the Indian jersey in a test match against West Indies. He scored 65 runs in India's first innings. Later in the second innings, he went on to score 67 runs including 7 fours.


Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches


Sunil Gavaskar is known for his stout-hearted batting and dedication towards the game. Talking about his dedication, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in an interview, to a YouTube channel called 'Breakfast with Champions', praised Gavaskar. Dev, in the interview, said, "In my mind, Sunil was the true professional India produced. Number one." "He was a true professional not only because of what cricket meant to him, but also he won't even use to go to nightclubs, thinking that people smoking there can be harmful for my eyes", Dev added.Sunil Gavaskar during a test match (Pic: ICC)

A player with so much dedication towards the game was meant to be one of the greatest batsmen to ever play cricket. Pakistan who is known for introducing quality fast bowlers to World Cricket was one of the toughest teams during that time. Pakistan's legendary bowler Wasim Akram was asked on a show, "Who was the toughest batsman to bowl during your prime?". The fast bowler replied, "The one name to whom I wish to dismiss when I started playing cricket was Sunil Gavaskar. I was able to dismiss him just once in whole three years."

Also Read: A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman

Gavaskar holds the record of becoming the first-ever batsman in cricketing history to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone during his career's 124th Test match against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

He is at the second spot on the list of players to take the most catches in a single ODI inning which are four. The legendary Indian batsman is the third on the list of players to score the most runs in a series by a captain which is 732 runs.

He also holds the fourth position on the list of oldest players to score a maiden century in One Day International which is 38 years old.

Sunil Gavaskar is truly a living legend. His dedication, tactics and understanding of the game are worth noting.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunil gavaskar sports news cricket news Indian Sports News International Sports News Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK