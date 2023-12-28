Breaking News
AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Post-lunch session delayed for a while as third umpire gets stuck in lift

Updated on: 28 December,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

After the players walked out after lunch on day three of the second Test, play couldn't be resumed for several minutes. On field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough were informed that Illingworth had not reached his station at the MCG. The broadcasters also panned the cameras toward his empty seat

Richard Illingworth (Pic: AFP)

Start of post-lunch session was delayed during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan here on Thursday after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), leading to funny scenes on the field.


After the players walked out after lunch on day three of the second Test, play couldn't be resumed for several minutes. On field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough were informed that Illingworth had not reached his station at the MCG. The broadcasters also panned the cameras toward his empty seat.


Also Read: KL Rahul opens up on his criticism after smashing century against South Africa


"The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift," Cricket Australia's social media arm posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Englishman was trapped in a lift while returning from the dining area back to his designated seat.
Australia opener David Warner saw the funny side to the situation and was seen laughing while reserve umpire Phillip Gillespie ran towards the box to substitute Illingworth as the third official.

Steve Smith, who was batting with Warner at that time, was overheard asking Wilson whether he could sit down until Illingworth returned.

A few minutes later Illingworth got out of the lift and proceeded to his seat, and play resumed after a few minutes.
"A wild Richard Illingworth appeared!" Cricket Australia's said in another post on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

