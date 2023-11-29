Breaking News
Kapil on WC final loss: Other teams also came to compete

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

“Don’t keep so much hopes that people end up with broken hearts. We need to keep a balance. Other teams also came to India to compete in the World Cup

Former India captain Kapil Dev in Gurugram yesterday. Pic/PTI

Kapil on WC final loss: Other teams also came to compete
Excess hype often leads to broken hearts and hence it is always necessary to strike a balance, legendary Kapil Dev said on Tuesday in context of India’s six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Cup final earlier this month.


“Don’t keep so much hopes that people end up with broken hearts. We need to keep a balance. Other teams also came to India to compete in the World Cup. We shouldn’t create so much hype. We need to look at sports as sports only. Whoever plays good on the day, we need to respect that. We are too emotional,” Kapil said on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament here.


