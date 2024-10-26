Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will be seen in a dance face-off for the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ahead of its release, we take a look at past iconic dance face-offs on screen

Dance face off

Listen to this article Ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release', looking at iconic dance face-offs on screen x 00:00

The much-anticipated song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is out. 'Ami Je Tomar', the classic from the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' became iconic over the years. With stunning visuals and Vidya Balan’s breathtaking dance performance, the song got a massive fan following. And now after 17 years, Vidya Balan is back with her character Manjulika in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, dancing on the tunes of Ami Je Tomar 3.0, a new rendition of the original with the legendary Madhuri Dixit. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal Ami Je Tomar 3.0 will be a face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit showcasing their elegance and charisma on screen. Let’s reminisce about some of these iconic dance face-offs by Bollywood actresses

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in 'Pinga'

In “Pinga”, Deepika and Priyanka exude power and elegance. Pinga is a traditional dance form performed in Maharashtra on the occasion of Manglagaur, a celebration of newly wedded women who cherish womanhood and friendship.

Karishma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

This iconic face-off in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ remains etched in the hearts of fans. Karishma's contemporary style complements Madhuri’s classical training, resulting in a stunning dance battle. Their rivalry is filled with playful competitiveness, showcasing the beauty of collaboration in contrast.

Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in 'Dola Re Dola'

'Dola Re Dola' is a landmark moment in Bollywood dance, featuring Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in a breathtaking display of talent. The song weaves traditional and modern dance forms, allowing both actresses to shine. Their synchronized movements and emotional expressions create a mesmerizing performance that celebrates their legacy.

Preity Zinta & Rani Mukerji in 'Piya Piya'

Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji bring a playful and youthful energy to the screen. Their charming interactions and infectious smiles create a light-hearted atmosphere. This dance-off showcases their camaraderie and highlights the joy of friendship, making it a fan favorite even today.