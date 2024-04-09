Before the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Akshay Kumar disclosed that he still makes visits to his childhood home.

Akshay Kumar (Pic/The Ranveer Show)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Over the course of more than 30 years, Akshay Kumar has had a successful acting career. Despite his fame and fortune, he hasn't lost touch with his roots. He regularly visits the school he attended and the places where he grew up with his family, keeping connected to his humble beginnings.

Akshay Kumar on The Ranveer Show revealed how he stays grounded

Akshay Kumar, who's getting ready for the release of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," revealed this during an interview on The Ranveer Show, “Every month, I visit my school, Don Bosco, in the early hours at around 4 am. I also go to my old house in the Sion-Koliwada area in Mumbai. I pay a visit to my old residence at Bandra East, too. I ensure I go inside the Don Bosco Church. The watchman knows and he allows me to go inside. I have no business there par mujhe accha lagta hai wahan jahan, apne purane ghar pe jana (I feel good going to these places… my old house) It is imperative for me to remind myself where I come from.”

The actor mentioned that he's thinking about purchasing an apartment in the building where he used to live with his family, reminiscing about some fond memories from that period, “The building where we lived in family is being rebuilt and I want to buy a flat on the third floor because I lived there. I have fond memories of living in the apartment where my sister and I would wait by the window for our father to return from work. That visual is still there in my mind. We used to pluck guavas from the tree. I still do that whenever I visit the place. I want to be in touch with that,” said Akshay, who moved from Delhi’s Chandani Chowk to Mumbai in his childhood.

The actor also mentioned that his closest pals aren't from the movie biz, and he believes these friendships help him stay down-to-earth, “All my friends are from non-filmy backgrounds. I don’t really have very close friends in Bollywood, of course, Tiger Shroff has become one. We have been shooting together for over a year now. Having said that, I am still very close to my school friends who keep me grounded,” he shared.