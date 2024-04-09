'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' postponed: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer to release on this date

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' postponed: Just a day before its big release, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has been pushed ahead

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' postponed: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is currently one of the hottest topics. With the release of the multi-starrer action drama approaching, fans can't contain their excitement, and every detail surrounding the film is making headlines. Just when audiences were eagerly anticipating the movie's release on April 10, the action drama was given a new release date. Yes! You heard it right. Just a day before its big release, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has been pushed ahead. Now, the film, which was supposed to hit theatres on April 10, will be released on April 11.

As Eid falls on April 11 in India, the makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' announced that the film's release has been shifted to April 11. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that there won't be any special previews for the film on April 10.

While announcing the date shift, Taran Adarsh stated in his reports, "'BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN' TO RELEASE ON THURSDAY, 11 APRIL... Here's the LATEST DEVELOPMENT: #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan will have a full-fledged release on [Thu] 11 April, there won't be any special previews on [Wed] 10 April." Later, the lead cast of the film, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, announced the new release date through a video and wished everyone 'Eid Mubarak.'

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house and ensure you don't miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is now set to debut in theatres on April 11. The Akshay and Tiger starrer will see a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s sports drama "Maidaan," which will be released on April 10.