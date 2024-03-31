Ahead of the teaser launch of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', director Dibakar Banerjee has dropped a video giving a disclaimer to the audience

Dibakar Banerjee

Listen to this article Ahead of 'Love Sex Dhokha 2' teaser launch, director Dibakar Banerjee shares shocking disclaimer x 00:00

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' is among such films that is explicitly bold and appealing. While the makers brought an immensely intriguing film with the concept of love in the times of the camera, now they are coming up with its sequel, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' that will tap yet another relatable subject of love in the times of the internet. As much as the first part was very bold yet sensitive, the sequel is surely going to raise the bar a notch higher, and director Dibakar Banerjee is pretty confident about the same, so he has a disclaimer for the audience ahead of the teaser drop.

Director of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', Dibakar Banerjee is going to bring absolutely sensitive and shocking content that should be watched considering the personal concerns of an individual in today’s digital age. Since the film caters especially to the youth of this generation, it will throw light on some realities that might be hard to digest. He also elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared the video of the director Dibakar Banerjee and jotted down the caption -

"This is a warning about the content of our next video for LSD2.

While it will take a stark look at today’s generation, unfortunately, to keep the authenticity of the film intact, some shots might shock and revolt audiences.

'LSD 2' will be dark and delicious! Like every uncomfortable truth, it’s a bitter pill to swallow! 💊

LSD2 ka pehla dose, aa raha hain 1st April ko, and it’s NOT a joke!

#LoveSexAurDhoka2Teaser out tomorrow

#LoveSexAurDhoka2 in cinemas on 19th April"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.