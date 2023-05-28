Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ektaa R Kapoor strikes Gold Kathal and U turn amongst most watched films

Ektaa R Kapoor strikes Gold: 'Kathal' and 'U-turn' amongst most-watched films

Updated on: 28 May,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Kathal', a satire produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, showcases her willingness to venture into unconventional storytelling. On the other hand, 'U-turn', a thrilling offering from her production house, demonstrates Ektaa's versatility and ability to captivate audiences with gripping narratives

Ektaa R Kapoor strikes Gold: 'Kathal' and 'U-turn' amongst most-watched films

Kathal still; Ektaa Kapoor; U-Turn still

Listen to this article
Ektaa R Kapoor strikes Gold: 'Kathal' and 'U-turn' amongst most-watched films
x
00:00

Ektaa R Kapoor has demonstrated her exceptional ability to curate and choose engaging stories, evident in her diverse list of movies and shows. From producing thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, she has consistently presented a wide range of narratives that cater to different genres and tastes. The past week has been interesting for Kapoor's stable as two of their recent films have emerged amongst the most watched as per a viewership report by Ormax.


'Kathal', a satire produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, showcases her willingness to venture into unconventional storytelling. By delving into social and cultural themes through a satirical lens, the film exhibits Kapoor's inclination to explore unique and thought-provoking concepts. On the other hand, 'U-turn', a thrilling offering from her production house, demonstrates Ektaa's versatility and ability to captivate audiences with gripping narratives. This ability to navigate multiple genres and deliver compelling storytelling adds to Ektaa's repertoire as a producer with a diverse range of successful films under her name.


These productions are 'Kathal' starring Sanya Malhotra, available on Netflix, and 'U-turn' starring Alaya F, which can be streamed on Zee5.


'Kathal' showcases the versatile acting skills of Sanya Malhotra, who has been gaining recognition for her impressive performances in various films. Under Balaji Telefilms Limited production, the movie tells a captivating story that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. With its availability on the popular streaming platform Netflix, "Kathal" has managed to capture the attention of viewers and achieve a significant viewership and has been trending at the top spot since release.

'U-turn' features Alaya F, a young and talented actress who made her debut with a remarkable performance in "Jawaani Jaaneman." The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and streaming on Zee5, explores a thrilling narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ektaa's ability to produce engaging content that resonates with viewers has yet again been established with two back-to-back successes. With the inclusion of "Kathal" and "U-turn" in the list of most-watched films, Ektaa R Kapoor continues to solidify her position as a leading producer in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: I am truly grateful to Ekta Kapoor for believing in me, says Shakti Arora

Ektaa R Kapoor Entertainment News bollywood netflix balaji telefilms

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK