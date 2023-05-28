'Kathal', a satire produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, showcases her willingness to venture into unconventional storytelling. On the other hand, 'U-turn', a thrilling offering from her production house, demonstrates Ektaa's versatility and ability to captivate audiences with gripping narratives

Kathal still; Ektaa Kapoor; U-Turn still

Listen to this article Ektaa R Kapoor strikes Gold: 'Kathal' and 'U-turn' amongst most-watched films x 00:00

Ektaa R Kapoor has demonstrated her exceptional ability to curate and choose engaging stories, evident in her diverse list of movies and shows. From producing thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, she has consistently presented a wide range of narratives that cater to different genres and tastes. The past week has been interesting for Kapoor's stable as two of their recent films have emerged amongst the most watched as per a viewership report by Ormax.

'Kathal', a satire produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, showcases her willingness to venture into unconventional storytelling. By delving into social and cultural themes through a satirical lens, the film exhibits Kapoor's inclination to explore unique and thought-provoking concepts. On the other hand, 'U-turn', a thrilling offering from her production house, demonstrates Ektaa's versatility and ability to captivate audiences with gripping narratives. This ability to navigate multiple genres and deliver compelling storytelling adds to Ektaa's repertoire as a producer with a diverse range of successful films under her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

These productions are 'Kathal' starring Sanya Malhotra, available on Netflix, and 'U-turn' starring Alaya F, which can be streamed on Zee5.

'Kathal' showcases the versatile acting skills of Sanya Malhotra, who has been gaining recognition for her impressive performances in various films. Under Balaji Telefilms Limited production, the movie tells a captivating story that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. With its availability on the popular streaming platform Netflix, "Kathal" has managed to capture the attention of viewers and achieve a significant viewership and has been trending at the top spot since release.

'U-turn' features Alaya F, a young and talented actress who made her debut with a remarkable performance in "Jawaani Jaaneman." The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and streaming on Zee5, explores a thrilling narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ektaa's ability to produce engaging content that resonates with viewers has yet again been established with two back-to-back successes. With the inclusion of "Kathal" and "U-turn" in the list of most-watched films, Ektaa R Kapoor continues to solidify her position as a leading producer in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: I am truly grateful to Ekta Kapoor for believing in me, says Shakti Arora