Alaya F shares a happy family picture with Nana Kabir Bedi and mother Pooja Bedi

Bollywood actress Alaya F took to her Instagram feed to share a picture with actor-mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather Kabir Bedi

Bollywood actress Alaya F took to her Instagram feed to share a picture with actor-mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather Kabir Bedi. Posing together for a picture, Alaya wrote in the caption, "3 generations coming together for the first time on the @kapilsharma show this Sunday at 9.30pm on @sonytvofficial. With my dearest Nana @ikabirbedi and my dearest mother @poojabediofficial"

Meanwhile, in 2020, Alaya forayed into movies with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a London-set comedy about a man who understands his responsibilities after meeting his estranged daughter. She followed it up with the psychological thriller, Freddy (2022), and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. She is aware that her movies so far, with their varying degrees of success, have familiarised her only to a niche set of cine-goers.

“Most of my films so far have catered to an urban audience. If I go to Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru, I will be asked for a picture by a lot of people. But if I take a flight and go [to a tier-2] town, nobody will know who I am,” she states matter-of-factly.

Alaya understands that to climb the ladder of success, her filmography will have to include a fair share of mainstream entertainers. That is where 'U-Turn', also starring Priyanshu Painyuli, comes into the picture. She believes that the Ekta Kapoor-backed venture — a remake of the 2018 Kannada supernatural thriller of the same name — is her first “massy” offering. But is doing a remake a smart move, when the audience has rejected several of them in the past few months?

“I have enjoyed many remakes. Also, I think 'U-Turn' is an adaptation rather than a remake. Arif [Khan, director] has brought his own take to the story. [Even if you’ve seen the original], you’ll be surprised at many points in the film, and will not be able to predict what happens in the end. At the end of the day, all art is inspired by other art. If it’s good content, how does it matter whether it is a remake, an adaptation, or an original?