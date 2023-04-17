'U-Turn' director Arif Khan: The plot is the same, but our story is different

As Alaya’s U-Turn gears up for release, director says he saw Kannada original only after reading Hindi remake’s script to avoid being influenced

A still from the film

Hindi film industry’s fascination with south remakes continues. Weeks after Shehzada and Bholaa, comes Alaya F’s U-Turn, an adaptation of the 2016 Kannada thriller of the same name. Tell director Arif Khan that the audience doesn’t seem inclined towards remakes, and he says that many producers view it as a profitable business move. “One remake works, and everybody starts buying south films. A producer also has to look at the market. S/he gets scared that an original idea [might not work], and [a remake] might be a better option,” reasons the first-time director.

Arif Khan

Khan’s main concern is telling stories, regardless of their origin. He says he watched the Kannada original and its subsequent adaptations only after he read the script of the Hindi offering. “The plot is the same, but our story is different. I hadn’t seen the previous films before. It was only after I read the script that I saw all of them because I didn’t want to take even a sequence, or [have any] resemblance to the other films. Our story has a human side.”

