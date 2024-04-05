Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan praises brother in law Aayush Sharma I can see the hard work effort and
<< Back to Elections 2024

Salman Khan praises brother-in-law Aayush Sharma: 'I can see the hard work, effort and...'

Updated on: 05 April,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'

Salman Khan praises brother-in-law Aayush Sharma: 'I can see the hard work, effort and...'

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Salman Khan praises brother-in-law Aayush Sharma: 'I can see the hard work, effort and...'
x
00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'. Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly called Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best to his work.


Ahead of Ruslaan, Salman Khan praises brother-in-law


"Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into 'Ruslaan', no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty,” Salman wrote.


Aayush is married to Salman’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan. They got married in 2014. The couple shares two children.

'Ruslaan' will be released on the big screen on April 26.

Salman Khan's work front

If there was one project that fans were eagerly awaiting, it was Salman Khan’s ‘Bull’. It had been almost 25 years since Salman Khan would be collaborating with his friend Karan Johar, but it seems this dream of them joining hands is not coming true anytime soon. The movie, which was slated to go on floors in November 2023, got delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. Now, when Karan Johar asked for some more time from Salman, Bhaijaan decided to put his friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.”

According to the source, Salman blamed the destiny for the constant delay in the project. The portal quoted the source saying, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

On the work front, earlier this month Salman announced that he will be partnering with AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and his NGEMovies production. The film is set to hit theaters on EID 2025. 

(With inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan aayush sharma arpita khan bollywood bollywood news Bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK