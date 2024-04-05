Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'. Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly called Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best to his work.

Ahead of Ruslaan, Salman Khan praises brother-in-law

"Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into 'Ruslaan', no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty,” Salman wrote.

Aayush is married to Salman’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan. They got married in 2014. The couple shares two children.

'Ruslaan' will be released on the big screen on April 26.

Salman Khan's work front

If there was one project that fans were eagerly awaiting, it was Salman Khan’s ‘Bull’. It had been almost 25 years since Salman Khan would be collaborating with his friend Karan Johar, but it seems this dream of them joining hands is not coming true anytime soon. The movie, which was slated to go on floors in November 2023, got delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. Now, when Karan Johar asked for some more time from Salman, Bhaijaan decided to put his friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.”

According to the source, Salman blamed the destiny for the constant delay in the project. The portal quoted the source saying, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

On the work front, earlier this month Salman announced that he will be partnering with AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and his NGEMovies production. The film is set to hit theaters on EID 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)