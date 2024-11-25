Poet and lyricist Gulzar was on an Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai recently, where he was impressed by the hospitality and left them a heartfelt note

Poet and lyricist Gulzar is one of the most revered and beloved personalities thanks to the beautiful verses and songs he has gifted us with. His contribution to literature and cinema is unparalleled. Even at the age of 90, Gulzar continues to actively contribute to cinematic productions and attend literary events. He was in Delhi recently for such an event recently, and while returning from the capital, he received a warm welcome from the flight crew.

Air India crew's sweet gesture for Gulzar

The Padma Bhushan awardee was on an Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai. He shared a post on Facebook about the warm hospitality of the flight crew. "Receiving this kind of warm welcome from the crew of AI-863 (Del-Bom) at this height, I really felt very high - higher than 35,000 ft in the sky. I love them all . Thank you very much Air India," he wrote in the post.

The post included a photo of the flight crew's welcome note, which said, "Dear Mr Gulzar, we are truly delighted to have you on board today. Thank you for choosing to fly with us."

'I haven't lost my childishness'

The literary icon was in Delhi to speak at a session during the Sahitya Aaj Tak at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. He said he believes that he hasn't lost his childishness and it is probably why he is able to come up with songs that resonate with audiences of all generations. "I feel I haven't grown up, and that's why I'm still a child. I haven't lost my childishness. I still play, write, and share the thoughts of young people and children like I did in the earlier days," the writer said.

When asked about his ability to connect across ages, Gulzar referenced the writings of Rabindranath Tagore. "In Tagore's writing, there is a mention as well... Someone once asked him, 'Your hair is all white now, do you worry about 'pralok' (the afterlife)?' He said, 'Why do you just see my hair? I'm a poet of all ages.'

"Whether you are with children or people of different ages, you speak differently with all of them, whether it is your grandfather, mother, brother or sister. One should remember that you live different lives in one life. And so I write songs for different ages," he said.

(With PTI inputs)