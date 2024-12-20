Breaking News
Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam perform together on stage at school annual day, watch

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam were part of the same play on their school annual day

AbRam Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan at their school play

Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam perform together on stage at school annual day, watch
It's that time of the year when several Bollywood stars go back to school (for their kids). From Shah Rukh Khan and family to the Bachchan family, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the annual day functions of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The evening saw the kids of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri and Aishwarya-Abhishek share stage for a theatrical act. 


Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has an inclination for the performing arts just like her parents and grandparents. Khan's little one also seems to be the one to enjoy performing on stage. Aaradhya and AbRam were part of the same play and glimpses of the act is doing the rounds on social media. 


Aaradhya and AbRam's Christmas-themed performance stole the show. In a clip that has now gone viral, Aaradhya was dressed in a lovely red-and-white outfit, while AbRam donned a white sweater and red muffler.


Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Proud parents turn paparazzi for kids

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seated together in the front row. Several visuals see the proud parents recording Aaradhya's performance on their phone are doing the rounds on social media.  Shah Rukh Khan was also seen filming his son AbRam as he performed on stage. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were also seen next to Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan dances with kids

The superstar was seen dancing with the kids to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film 'Om Shani Om'. The actor was in the center of a crowd of students who had gathered to dance with the superstar.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, too, marked their presence at the annual day function. A while ago, Mira took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the car and captioned it, "For my babies." Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also present at the annual day function to cheer for their son, Taimur. 

Karan Johar also attended the annual day event with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Karan's twins Yash and Roohi also go to the same school and are classmates with Taimur.

