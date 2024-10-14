The teaser clip of Anant's wedding documentary was posted on social media, it featured a heartwarming moment between Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya

When Aishwarya Rai didn't attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with Abhishek Bachchan, rumours about trouble in paradise started circulating on Instagram. Now, as the teaser clip of Anant's wedding documentary was posted on social media, it featured a heartwarming and sweet moment between Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya.

The sweet family moment between Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a grand event with global stars in attendance. The wedding celebrations started with three days of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, and the inside details of the celebration were captured in a documentary. In the teaser clip of the documentary, we can see a very sweet moment between Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their little princess.

The video clip showed Aishwarya and Abhishek twinning in their beige outfits. The couple was seated on a sofa with Aaradhya sitting between them. As the function continued, Aishwarya was seen grooving while Aaradhya was happily enjoying some quality time with her parents.

About Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding documentary

The wedding documentary is streaming on Jio Cinema with the title 'Valley of Gods'. The movie captured the inside details of Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding function in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar spanned three days. Another pre-wedding event, an international cruise, was also held a couple of months later.

About Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

ollywood's star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The Times of India claimed that Abhishek Bachchan spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the divorce rumors. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he said, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You’ve blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."