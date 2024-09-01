Despite the ongoing divorce rumours. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together with their daughter Aaradhya at the Dubai airport, watch

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya and Aaradhya (Pic/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan put divorce rumours to rest as they get spotted in Dubai x 00:00

It looks like everything is fine between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, despite the ongoing divorce rumours. The couple was seen together with their daughter Aaradhya at the Dubai airport.

In a video making rounds online, the three of them are shown getting on an airport bus. Abhishek gets on first, with Aishwarya and Aaradhya following behind. A fan page shared the video on Instagram.

About the last time Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his family

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were snapped on 28 August as they arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three were seen exiting the airport, and as the Bachchans were clicked together, netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai?

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have been making headlines for a while, and every time netizens spot Abhishek without her, these rumours grow stronger.

Netizens miss Aishwarya Rai at airport

The video of the Bachchans coming out of the airport spread on the internet and gained reactions. One user, while reacting to the video, wrote, "Aishwarya not with them. Where is she?" Another comment read, "The Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya." A user asked, "Did they go on a vacation? Why isn't Aishwarya with them?" Another netizen wrote, "Where is Aishwarya, Abhishek?"

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Days after Abhishek and Aishwariya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding last month, the Ludo actor was seen liking an Instagram post about divorce. This once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status. The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist, read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone."

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to the divorce rumors

The Times of India has claimed that Abhishek spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."