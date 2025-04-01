Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted breaking a leg at a family wedding. The duo was joined by daughter Aaradhya as they recreated the iconic Kajra Re step

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Pic/AFP

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been making headlines for their divorce rumours in the past couple of months, were spotted breaking a leg at a family wedding. The duo was joined by daughter Aaradhya as they recreated the iconic Kajra Re step. Watch the video below.

Ash-Abhi dance with Aaradhya

In the viral video, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya can be seen flaunting bespoke ethnic ensembles. The father-daughter twinned in white outfits while the former Miss World stunned in a lime green anarkali suit. The iconic dance number Kajra Re, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan from the film Bunty aur Babli, still has that vibe to make you hit the dance floor even 20 years after its release.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2', and more. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Reports of possible tension in their marriage have been circulating for some time. Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles. In July 2024, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s work front

Abhishek was recently seen in 'Be Happy', directed by Remo D'Souza. It is a heartfelt story that blends family bonds, dreams, and love. The film stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma in lead roles, along with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles.

Besides that, Siddharth Anand has reportedly roped in Abhishek Bachchan to play the antagonist in 'King'. If sources are to be trusted, fans can expect a massive face-off between Abhishek's character and Shah Rukh Khan, who’s a part of the mafia.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2', for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.