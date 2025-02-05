Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines amid speculations of divorce. However, they seem to show up together on various public occasions

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday with childhood pic x 00:00

While neither of the Bachchan family members extended birthday wishes to Aishwarya Rai on her birthday in November, the former Miss World continued her tradition to wish her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on February 5. The couple has been making headlines amid speculations of divorce. However, they seem to show up together on various public occasions, including their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya’s birthday wish for Abhishek

Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture of Abhishek and wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless.” She didn’t tag him though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Reports of possible tension in their marriage have been circulating for some time. Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles. In July 2024, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force.

Additionally, during a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song "Kajra Re," referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video. Ash also dropped her surname while attending an event in Dubai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s work front

Abhishek was recently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, features Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2', for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.