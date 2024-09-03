Amid the ongoing rumours Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, 'Jalsa'

In Pic: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were recently snapped with their daughter Aradhya at the Dubai airport. This has dismissed the rumours of their divorce. Now, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, 'Jalsa'. The video of Aishwarya and Aradhya coming out of their car and stepping inside the house was shared by a paparazzi account.

The video, shared online, shows Aaradhya in a white shirt and jeans, while Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt as she steps down from their car. Fans started reacting to the video. One wrote, “Accha hai, apne ghar aa gayi.” “Kuch haters ke dil toote, unhone socha tha divorce hoga. Wo maze lenge memes banayenge. Lekin bechare nafrat failane walon ka dil toot gaya,” wrote another. “Kisiki nazar na lage,” a third fan shared.

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Days after Abhishek and Aishwariya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding last month, the Ludo actor was seen liking an Instagram post about divorce. This once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status. The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist, read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone."

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to the divorce rumours

The Times of India has claimed that Abhishek spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."

About the last time Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his family

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were snapped on 28 August as they arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three were seen exiting the airport, and as the Bachchans were clicked together, netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai?

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have been making headlines for a while, and every time netizens spot Abhishek without her, these rumours grow stronger.

