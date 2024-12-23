After attending Aaradhya's school function as a family, Aishwarya Rai was seen leaving the city with her daughter. Days ago, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together walking hand-in-hand

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Days after attending daughter Aaradhya's school annual function with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai has jetted out of the city with her daughter. The couple's marital status has been making headlines for over a year now. While it was rumoured that the couple has been separated, the couple sometime make appearance together which briefly put the rumours to rest. Last week, the couple attended the school's annual day function of Aaradhya together.

On Monday morning, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were papped at the Mumbai airport as they exited from the city. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," the actress wished the paparazzi before leaving from the premises. The photographers asked the mother-daughter duo to pose for pictures but they did not oblige. For the travel, Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore black hoodies, pants and shoes. Both of them wore sneakers.

About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.

Amid this, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Amitabh Bachchan, attended the annual function of their daughter Aaradhya at the Dhirubhai Ambani school last week. The couple was seen cheering for their daughter as she performed on stage. The couple was seated together in the front row.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen wearing an all-black suit and pairing it with a dupatta that featured floral embroidery. The actress was accompanied by her hubby Abhishek, who looked dashing in a black hoodie, while Mr. Bachchan wore a green blazer. In the video, the actress was seen holding Abhishek's hand and was also seen talking to both Abhishek and Big B. The actress was also seen asking Sr. Bachchan to 'come,' and then she guided him toward the venue.