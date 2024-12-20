Amitabh Bachchan penned down another blog sharing his experience of attending Aaradhya’s annual day at her school with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya and Abhishek. Pic/Manav Manglani

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, went to attend his granddaughter Aaradhya's school Annual Day performance in Mumbai on Thursday. Now, after seeing his granddaughter perform on stage, Big B, who is beaming with pride, has put out his thoughts about how special it was for him to watch the performance. He penned down another blog sharing his experience of attending Aaradhya’s annual day at her school with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Amitabh Bachchan blog

Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog about attending Aaradhya's annual day. In his blog, he wrote, “Children... their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents... such a delight... and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you... it is the most exhilarating experience. Today was one such."

He further continued and added, "Back to work tomorrow after a day's rest... but work did not stop... and then working for the future needed attention and consent and affirmation. Now the time to learn is depleted... shall make efforts to perhaps be in the company of them that compel one to be in touch with the basics of the craft."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has an inclination for the performing arts, just like her parents and grandparents. Aaradhya and AbRam were part of the same play, and glimpses of the act are doing the rounds on social media. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seated together in the front row. Several visuals showing the proud parents recording Aaradhya’s performance on their phones are doing the rounds on social media.

About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek’s alleged closeness to his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.

