Home > Celebrity Life News > Well Being News > Article > Yoga workouts or skipping sweets what is Amitabh Bachchans fitness secret

Yoga, workouts, or skipping sweets, what is Amitabh Bachchan's fitness secret?

Updated on: 24 September,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

What is Big B's routine? What keeps Amitabh Bachchan fit and healthy at this age? Well, we have the answers to all your questions

Yoga, workouts, or skipping sweets, what is Amitabh Bachchan's fitness secret?

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Yoga, workouts, or skipping sweets, what is Amitabh Bachchan's fitness secret?
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in the industry to this day. At the age of 81, he still manages to stay fit and continues to work. His fitness and commitment to a proper routine have helped him beat illness many times, including tuberculosis. But what is his routine? What keeps Amitabh Bachchan fit and healthy at this age? Well, we have the answers to all your questions.



 
 
 
 
 
Amitabh Bachchan's Diet Plan

Earlier, Big B took to his blog to give a sneak peek into his routine after he wakes up. The actor shared that the first thing he eats after waking up is a few tulsi leaves. He also sometimes has a protein shake, dates, almonds, and coconut water. There are days when he consumes gooseberry juice and dates for breakfast. The actor, who once used to be a non-vegetarian, has now turned vegetarian and has given up sweets and rice to stay fit. "In my youth, I would eat, but now I have left eating non-veg dishes, sweet items, rice, and won't speak any further," Big B once revealed.

Avoiding sweets is a direct way of saying bye-bye to the chances of obesity. Furthermore, to ensure his body gets all the required nutrition, Big B eats a proper meal that includes dal, sabzi, and chapati. To stay hydrated, the Shahenshah of Bollywood keeps a check on his water intake. Though he monitors his daily meals, Big B still can't resist chaat. He has been very vocal about his undying love for chaat, and during one of the episodes of 'KBC', the 'Sholay' star revealed how he would visit the Delhi markets and relish different kinds of chaat.

Amitabh Bachchan's Workout Routine

Big B's workout routine includes mandatory time for yoga, especially pranayama. Even with his hectic schedule, Bachchan makes sure to take time for himself and practice yoga. Apart from yoga, his daily routine encompasses a variety of exercises, including light strength and weight training, jogging, and walking. Big B's dedication to keeping his body healthy is a reminder for all of us to stop making excuses and start looking after our physical as well as mental health.

