Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses, celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1, 2024. Fans have been sending her plenty of good wishes, but noticeably, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her in-laws didn’t share anything about her birthday on social media. Typically, Abhishek posts a birthday message for Aishwarya each year, but this time he didn’t. Because of this, people online started revisiting older posts from Amitabh Bachchan for Aishwarya and speculating if there’s been a change in the family dynamics.

Aishwarya Rai’s past birthday posts from Amitabh Bachchan go viral

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and his blog, didn’t post any birthday wishes for Aishwarya on her 51st birthday. This led people online to revisit his older posts from 2010, where he had thanked fans for sending birthday wishes to his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya. Back then, Big B also wrote about their low-key celebrations for her 41st birthday, mentioning a family dinner at the Taj to mark the occasion and sharing that he had enjoyed the day too.

Aishwarya Rai wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday this year, Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a throwback photo featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with Big B. "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji (heart, cake and flower emojis). God Bless always (evil eye emoji)," she captioned the post.

All about Aishwarya Rai recently

Aishwarya, who has ruled hearts since winning the Miss World title in 1994, has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. With hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Jodhaa Akbar', the actress has become one of Bollywood's most admired actresses. Her beauty, both on and off-screen, has earned her a global fanbase.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

(With inputs from ANI)