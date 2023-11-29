Breaking News
Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Mumbai leg of Singham 3 focused on action, sources say Ajay and Ranveer shot elaborate set-piece involving blowing up of cars, in a Vile Parle studio

It has been a relentless 10 days for Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn ever since they kicked off the Mumbai leg of Singham Again in mid-November. For the actor-director duo, it is the cop drama’s most crucial schedule as they shoot the major action sequences. Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role of Sangram Bhalerao, recently joined the team.



Singham 3


A source told mid-day, “The makers had a set constructed at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. Over the past week, they filmed an elaborate set-piece that saw Ajay and Ranveer taking on baddies. It also featured a crowd of 150-200 people, and some car explosions in the director’s signature style.”


Shetty hopes to wrap up the sequence today, after which the unit will move to Film City, Goregaon. The production design team has already erected an expansive set of an ashram at the venue. “The ashram will serve as the backdrop for another fight piece. The team is hoping to wrap up this chunk by mid-December, following which they will take a break.” Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, as well as Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, who are new entrants in Shetty’s cop universe. 

