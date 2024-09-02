Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Confirmed No more delays for Ajay Devgn Rohit Shettys Singham Again hitting theatres this Diwali

Confirmed! No more delays for Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' hitting theatres this Diwali

Updated on: 02 September,2024 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will definitely hit theatres this Diwali, though the exact release date is still being kept under wraps

Confirmed! No more delays for Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' hitting theatres this Diwali

Singham Again poster

Listen to this article
Confirmed! No more delays for Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' hitting theatres this Diwali
x
00:00

’Singham Again’ was postponed to Diwali, but then reports came that the movie might face a further delay before it hits theatres. However, confirmed news has now come in stating that the film will definitely hit theatres this Diwali, though the exact release date is still being kept under wraps.


Trade Analyst and business expert share update of Singham Again's release



Trade analyst and business expert Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and tweeted about ’Singham Again’. While sharing the happy news, Adarsh wrote, "DON'T BELIEVE RUMOURS: 'SINGHAM AGAIN' CONFIRMED FOR DIWALI... The rumour mills are working overtime... #SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed... Arriving this #Diwali [exact release date will be announced soon].
- Shoot complete. Post-production work is going on in full swing.
- Full-fledged promotions start in Oct 2024.


Directed by #RohitShetty, #SinghamAgain stars #AjayDevgn as #BajiraoSingham… Also features #AkshayKumar, #RanveerSingh, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #DeepikaPadukone, #JackieShroff, #TigerShroff, and #ArjunKapoor. #JioStudios #RelianceEntertainment"

Ajay Devgn on Singham Again release date:

'Singham Again' was scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day 2024. However, the film’s release now looks uncertain as Ajay has shared that some shooting is still left. "We are not sure. The work on the film is yet to be completed, and some shooting is left. We are not in a hurry, as haste spoils things. When we are ready, we will decide (the release date)," Devgn told reporters at the trailer launch of his latest film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’

All about Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

‘Singham Again’ went on floors on September 16 with Ajay and Ranveer. Sharing pictures from the muhurat puja, Rohit wrote, "Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi... 12 years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchise. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We'll give it our best, please shower love and blessings on us)."

Singham Again has an ensemble cast. It starts, with Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Stay tuned to midday.com for more updates on the cop drama and everything else happening in Tinsel Town.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor deepika padukone rohit shetty singham ranveer singh Akshay Kumar Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK