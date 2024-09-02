Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will definitely hit theatres this Diwali, though the exact release date is still being kept under wraps

Singham Again poster

Listen to this article Confirmed! No more delays for Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' hitting theatres this Diwali x 00:00

’Singham Again’ was postponed to Diwali, but then reports came that the movie might face a further delay before it hits theatres. However, confirmed news has now come in stating that the film will definitely hit theatres this Diwali, though the exact release date is still being kept under wraps.

Trade Analyst and business expert share update of Singham Again's release

Trade analyst and business expert Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and tweeted about ’Singham Again’. While sharing the happy news, Adarsh wrote, "DON'T BELIEVE RUMOURS: 'SINGHAM AGAIN' CONFIRMED FOR DIWALI... The rumour mills are working overtime... #SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed... Arriving this #Diwali [exact release date will be announced soon].

- Shoot complete. Post-production work is going on in full swing.

- Full-fledged promotions start in Oct 2024.

Directed by #RohitShetty, #SinghamAgain stars #AjayDevgn as #BajiraoSingham… Also features #AkshayKumar, #RanveerSingh, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #DeepikaPadukone, #JackieShroff, #TigerShroff, and #ArjunKapoor. #JioStudios #RelianceEntertainment"

Ajay Devgn on Singham Again release date:

'Singham Again' was scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day 2024. However, the film’s release now looks uncertain as Ajay has shared that some shooting is still left. "We are not sure. The work on the film is yet to be completed, and some shooting is left. We are not in a hurry, as haste spoils things. When we are ready, we will decide (the release date)," Devgn told reporters at the trailer launch of his latest film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’

All about Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

‘Singham Again’ went on floors on September 16 with Ajay and Ranveer. Sharing pictures from the muhurat puja, Rohit wrote, "Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi... 12 years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchise. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We'll give it our best, please shower love and blessings on us)."

Singham Again has an ensemble cast. It starts, with Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff.

Stay tuned to midday.com for more updates on the cop drama and everything else happening in Tinsel Town.