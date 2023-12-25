Rohit set to introduce Bajirao’s son Junior Singham in Ajay-led third instalment; sources say filmmaker has claimed IP rights of all characters in his cop universe

Singham Again

There has been much interest around the latest additions in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s protagonist Bajirao Singham will be joined by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, who essay the roles of Shakti Shetty and ACP Satya respectively. But mid-day has now learnt that the upcoming action fare will introduce another key character—Junior Singham, the child of Bajirao and Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the third instalment in the franchise will see Devgn’s upright cop character take on new adversaries, the narrative will also explore a dynamic interplay between the seasoned cop and his son.