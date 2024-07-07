Ajay Devgn attends World Championship of Legends match between India, Pakistan

Actor Ajay Devgn attended the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Ajay Devgn. Pic/AFP

Actor Ajay Devgn attended the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England.

He can be seen meeting the team members. Ajay was also seen interacting with the former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Championship Of Legends | WCL (@worldchampionshipoflegends)

Approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the World Championship of Legends that got underway at Edgbaston on July 3 will run through July 18, as per an official release by the WCL. Legends of the game are competing and reliving their prime on the cricket field thanks to the World Championship of Legends, which has seen incredible engagement and participation. The India-Pakistan match on Saturday is predicted to be the tournament's high point, displaying, not only the talent of these great players but also the game's enduring essence.

Earlier, Ajay posted on his Instagram handle about the World Championship of Legends, "Cricket has given me a lot of fond memories and great enjoyment. This is my way of giving back to the game and the fans. Witness the #WorldChampionshipOfLegends begins 3rd of July."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work front, he will be seen in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' also starring Tabu. The makers have announced the new release date on their social media handles.

A few days ago, the initial release date was postponed after distributors and exhibitors requested the producers. This decision was confirmed by the production house. Now, they finally unveiled the official release date.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay treated fans with the new update. He wrote, "The wait ends on 2nd August!#AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2." Recently, the makers shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

"Dear Friends,On request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon," a post read on the official Instagram account of the production company.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar).

Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film. Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024.

