Ajay Devgn Birthday 2023: 5 Movies in which Ajay Devgn and Tabu acted together

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are two of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. They have acted together in several movies, each time delivering powerful performances that have left the audience in awe. As the ‘Singham’ star turns a year older today, here's a look back at some of the best movies of Ajay where he has shared the screen space with Tabu.

Vijaypath (1994)

Vijaypath was the first movie in which Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared screen space. The movie was a commercial success and was well received by audiences and critics alike. Ajay Devgn played the lead role of Karan, while Tabu played the role of his love interest, Mohini. The chemistry between the two actors was palpable, and their performances were appreciated by the audience. The movie was produced by Dhirajlal Shah and directed by Farouq Siddhique.

Haqeeqat (1995)

Haqeeqat was an action thriller movie that featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The movie was a hit, and the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Tabu was once again appreciated by the audience. Ajay Devgn played a role of Shiva. On the other hand, Tabu played a role of Sudha. After saving Tabu from some hooligans, Ajay falls in love with her. The movie was produced by N. R. Pachisia and directed by Kuku Kohli.

Drishyam (2015)

Drishyam was a critically acclaimed movie that featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The movie was a remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name, and it was a huge commercial success. Ajay Devgn played the role of a cable operator (Vijay Salgaonkar) , while Tabu played the role of an inspector general (Meera Deshmukh). The movie was appreciated for its gripping storyline and the performances of the lead actors. The movie was produced by Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and directed by Nishikant Kamat.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Golmaal Again was a comedy flick that featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The movie was the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise, and it was a commercial success. Ajay Devgn played the role of Gopal, while Tabu played the role of Anna Mathew. The movie was appreciated for its humour and the performances of the lead actors. The movie was produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

De De Pyaar De was a romantic comedy movie that featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The movie was a commercial success, and it was appreciated for its fresh storyline and the performances of the lead actors. Ajay Devgn played the role of Ashish, while Tabu played the role of Ayesha. The movie dealt with the concept of age-gap relationships, and the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Tabu was once again appreciated by the audience. The movie was written and produced by Luv Ranjan, directed by Akiv Ali.

In conclusion, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are two of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, and they have delivered powerful performances in each of the movies they have acted in together. The five movies discussed above are a testament to their acting prowess and their ability to captivate the audience with their performances. Recently, the duo was seen in the action thriller movie ‘Bholaa’ in which Ajay Devgn played the role of Bholaa and Tabu played the role of an injured police officer who had to rely on Ajay's (Bholaa) help to survive. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.