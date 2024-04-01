Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film 'Maidaan' which centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday on April 2. The action entertainer has a massive line-up of films coming up. He is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited sports drama 'Maidaan'. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team, with Ajay playing the titular role. Priyamani in a remarkable role as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. It will hit theatres on April 10 and also features Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Here's a look at Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects.

De De Pyaar De 2

The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' announced that the film will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Shooting of the movie will commence in June this year. 'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. 'De De Pyaar De' is a 2019 romantic comedy film produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi, and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

Raid 2

Kumar Mangat Pathak will be directing 'Raid 2' based on the recent Income Tax (I-T) raids in Kanpur and Kannauj on perfumer Piyush Jain. Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of an antagonist in the film which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The 2018 film was inspired by true events involving Sardar Inder Singh, a Congress politician whose residence in Madhya Pradesh was subjected to a prolonged three-day and two-night raid by IT officers in the 1980s. This raid stood out from others due to its extended duration, making it the longest in India's history.

Singham Again

After ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is gearing up for 'Singham Again' the third installment of the trilogy with an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh and the addition of new faces in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone along with Tiger Shroff. Talking about the role of Ajay Devgn and whether he will reprise the character of Inspector Bajirao Singham, Shetty said, “He is upgraded now, although he is playing an officer but on a bigger level. He has a different mission altogether from the government.”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)