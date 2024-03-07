Breaking News
Maidaan trailer launch: Boney Kapoor recalls playing football with Anil Kapoor during childhood on Mumbai streets

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maidaan trailer launch: Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film addressed the delay in the project and recalled childhood memories related to football

Boney Kapoor

After several delays, Boney Kapoor's film 'Maidaan' starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead with Amit Sharma helming it is all set for its release. On Thursday, the makers held a grand trailer launch event in the presence of the film's team. 


Film producer Boney Kapoor stole the show at the trailer launch with funny anecdotes from his personal life and the making of the film. 


Boney Kapoor began by saying, “Football is a team game. Similarly, this film is also the work of a team, be it the DOP, camera operator, support cast, editor, writers, etc. There are many writers in the film. Some have been credited while some have been not. Kuch logon ko sirf humne ‘Thank You’ bola hai. Rumy Jafry ko humne sirf ‘Thank You’ bola hai.”


Boney continued, “In the writing team, Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah were there. Look at them (points at the writers). Kaise has rahe hai. In logon ke baal picture likhte likhte hi safed hue hai (laughs). I lost my hair while trying to find Ritesh Shah. Woh Laapataa ho gaya tha. Laapataa Ladies aapne suna hai? Main ek picture banaunga, Laapataa Writer! Whoever will find Ritesh will get a prize.”

The producer shared that he and Anil used to make goalposts from their slippers in their childhood. He told the media present at the event, "Mujhe yaad hai jab hum log Tilak Nagar mein rehte the, jitne humaare dost the, unke paas na chappal hoti thi na joote hote the. We used to stay in a 1 room house, that's where the journey began. Us time goalpoast kaise bante the apko pata hai? Mere aur Anil ke paas chappal hoti thi, toh ek goalpost meri chappalon se banta tha aur ek goalpost Anil ki chappalon se banta tha."

He further mentioned, "Tab se hum log football khelte aaye hain, khelte the. Par 1983 Cricket World Cup ke baad cricket itna popular ho gaya ki the nation's attention from football just went away."

'Maidaan', which stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on the occasion of Eid.

