Priyamani gives Shah Rukh Khan 10 on 10

Priyamani, who reunites with Shah Rukh in 'Jawan' a decade after Chennai Express, says the superstar is 'fitter' and warm as ever

In 2013, Priyamani shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the dance number, One two three four, in Chennai Express. A decade on, she stars alongside him in a full-fledged role in Jawan. Working with the superstar twice over is understandably a dream come true. Has she noticed any difference in Khan in these 10 years? “He is a lot fitter now,” Priyamani laughs, before adding, “Not that he wasn’t fit then. In Chennai Express, we were in the same costumes for five to six nights, but here I got to see him in different attires. He looks amazing.” What has remained the same about her co-star is his behaviour. “He is so warm,” she smiles.

This may be just the year when Priyamani will make her presence felt in Bollywood. Besides Atlee’s directorial venture, the National Award-winning actor has a big-ticket Hindi film in Maidaan. Collaborating with Ajay Devgn and director Amit R Sharma was reason enough for her to say yes to the sports drama. “I couldn’t believe my [luck] when I got the offer for Maidaan. Amit Sharma’s approach to Badhaai Ho’s story was so [heartfelt]. Maidaan too has its cute moments featuring Ajay sir and me. Working with him was a fantastic experience. He expresses so much through his eyes.” She reveals that their conversations also touched on filmmaker SS Rajamouli as Devgn had signed RRR (2022) at the time. “I worked with Rajamouli sir in the past [on Yamadonga]. So, he asked me how Rajamouli sir is to work with, and how south directors function.”

Even as she awaits her big-screen outings, The Family Man star is currently focused on Sarvam Shakthi Mayam. The ZEE5 drama, also starring Sanjay Suri and Samir Soni, explores spirituality through the tale of a family. Priyamani says she was drawn by how the project maintained a fine balance between a documentary and a fictional series. “People might think it’s a docu series, but there’s also a beautiful story about a family’s [spiritual awakening]. Initially, my character is someone whose decisions are made by her husband or father. But when she goes through this journey, she realises her self-worth.”