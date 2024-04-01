Ajay Devgn Birthday 2024: From their love story to actor’s OCD, times when Kajol spilled beans about her husband

Today, on Ajay Devgn’s birthday, let's look back at times when his better half has talked about him

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s love story:

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Kajol recalled the time they first met on a film set and shared, “I was going out with somebody, I think he was going out with somebody at that point of time. And we did a film together and we kind of became friends from there.” She continued, “We just started talking, became friends, then eventually I broke up, he broke up and then we became a little more than friends.”

Kajol on Ajay Devgn wanting to ‘run away’ from their long Honeymoon:

In an old interview with India Today, Kajol shared, “We went on a honeymoon for two months. It was actually a condition that I had put forward before our marriage. I wanted to tour the world on our honeymoon. So we booked the tickets. We went from Australia to Los Angeles to Las Vegas."

Adding that Ajay wanted to ‘run away’ from the honeymoon, she said, “We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He [Ajay] was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I’ll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well. When I asked him what we could do, he said ‘Let’s go home!’ I asked him, ‘Home? For a headache?!’ He said, ‘I’m really tired.”

Kajol finds Ajay Devgn ‘Best director’:

In an interview with Film Companion, Kajol called her husband ‘the best director’ and shared her desire of wanting to work with him once again. The actress said, "That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the "perfect script" for that which he hasn't come across.”

Kajol on Ajay Devgn skipping most of the Bollywood parties:

In her recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kajol addressed the topic of Ajay Devgn’s absence from Bollywood parties. Kajol said, “The better half has arrived, that is my feeling 90% of the time. The better-looking half has arrived. I also think that why force somebody? There are some things he does better and there are things that I do better.”

Kajol spilling secrets about Ajay:

In an episode of ‘The Wild with Bear Grylls’, Kajol shared some unknown secrets of Ajay and said, “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it's because he just can't get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means! Anyway, so... My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you can think of, Bear, and let me see if he lives up to it.”