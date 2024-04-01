Maidaan: The biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, the movie will finally hit the big screen this Eid. The biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

The Story of Maidaan

Legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim was one of the most important figures in the history of Indian football. He has often been called the architect of modern Indian football. Maidaan is based on the life of this legendary Indian football coach.

Set in the timeline of the 1950s-60s, in the film, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who dreamt of creating a world-class football team for India. Syed decided to choose the best players without considering their socio-economic class.

When Syed decided to bring his dream team to life, he chose a team of underdogs to represent India at the national level. However, the struggle began when he didn't receive support from the government. The movie traces the same story and Syed's struggle for the Indian football team.

Ajay Devgn on Maidaan

Talking about the film and Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay Devgn shared, “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can’t say one man but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. In fact I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told.”

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on 10 April 2024. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by AR Rahman and the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.