Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn turns a year older today, April 2. Known for his fascination with action movies, Devgn has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action stars. To mark his birthday, let’s take a look at seven of his top action films.

1) Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Devgn made his big-screen debut with Phool Aur Kaante, a cult favorite that caught the audience’s attention, particularly for its never-before-seen stunt—performing a full split between two moving motorcycles. Devgn, clad in a brown leather jacket and sunglasses, became an instant sensation with this scene. Directed by Sandesh Kohli, the film also starred Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, Madhoo, and Arif Khan.

2) Jigar (1992)

With his newly earned stardom, Devgn starred in Jigar, a martial arts action drama where he played a kickboxer. Directed by Farogh Siddiqui, Jigar was inspired by the 1989 American film Kickboxer. The movie featured Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles.

3) Vijaypath (1994)

Another Farogh Siddiqui directorial, Vijaypath, featured Devgn alongside Tabu for the first time, marking her Bollywood debut. The film became popular for the song Ruk Ruk Ruk, composed by Anu Malik and sung by Alisha Chinai, which remains a fan favorite. Vijaypath earned a box office collection of ₹11.53 crore.

4) Singham (2011)

One of Devgn’s most iconic roles, Singha,m introduced the memorable dialogue, "Aata Majhi Satakli!" Directed by Rohit Shetty, the high-octane action film showcased Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a fearless police officer. Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, Singham crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

5) Tanhaji (2020)

A blend of action and history, Tanhaji is based on the life of the legendary Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, a trusted lieutenant of Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Om Raut, the film featured Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Tanhaji was a massive success, grossing approximately ₹279 crore at the box office.

6) Son of Sardaar (2012)

While not an out-and-out action thriller, Son of Sardaar mixes drama with comedy and action. Devgn plays Jaswinder Singh, a man who returns to his village to sell a piece of land, only to fall in love with a woman (Sonakshi Sinha). However, he soon realizes that he shares a generations-old enmity with her family. The film is a delightful mix of laughter, emotions, and action.

7) Shivaay (2016)

An intense action drama, Shivaay tells the story of a mountaineer who embarks on a dangerous mission to reunite his daughter with her Bulgarian mother, Olga. However, his journey turns perilous when his daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers. Filled with breathtaking action sequences, Shivaay showcases Devgn in a high-stakes chase to rescue his child.