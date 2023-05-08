Ajay Devgn feels Monday blues, fans say, 'Aap orange juice pi lijiye', take a look!

Feeling lazy, sleepy or demotivated to go to work on Monday mornings, is something we all experience in our fast-paced life, and Ajay Devgn is no different his latest Instagram post is proof

(Pic courtesy: Ajay Devgn, Instagram)

While most Bollywood celebrities post gym selfies, their workout videos and post-workout photos on Monday mornings with the hashtag '#MondayMotivation', and encourage their social media fam to start their week on a healthy note, looks like Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn isn't really a fan of the 'Monday Motivation' trend.

Monday blues, feeling lazy, sleepy or demotivated to go to work on Monday mornings, is a common phenomenon that we all experience in our fast-paced life, and Ajay Devgn is no different and his latest Instagram post is proof!

On Monday afternoon, the 'Tanhaji' star took to his official Instagram handle and posted his photo, where he can be seen sitting at a table while resting his head on his hand.

Calling the first day of the week 'Manic Monday', while sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, "Alexa play... it’s another Manic Monday". "#mondaymood", the actor ended his caption with a hashtag.

For the unversed, 'Manic Monday' is a popular song of the 80s' which was written by Prince and recorded by the American pop-rock band, The Bangles. The song, 'Manic Monday' which Ajay made a reference to in his caption, is about the stress and anxiety of starting a new work week after a relaxing weekend.

In his latest Instagram photo, where the OG action hero of Bollywood is looking bored and totally disinterested in things happening around him, Mr Devgn can be seen wearing a blue printed shirt.

Reacting to Ajay's 'monday mood' post, a fan wrote, "Aap orange juice pi lijiye to beat monday blues."

"Are you promoting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashmah on your desk?", someone commented.

"Ajay sir sad dikh rahe hai kyunn," asked one of his fans.

"Apni crush ko dusra ladka k sath dhek udas desh ka uva," a fan wrote hilariously.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Ajay who was last seen in 'Bholaa' along with Tabu, will next be seen in 'Maidaan' which also stars actors like 'The Family Man' star Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, the film is based on Indian National Football Team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim.

'Maidaan' is set to release this year on June 23.