Inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, Ajay Devgn’s next film, produced by Luv Ranjan, will see the actor searching for an ancient relic

Ajay Devgn is set to embark on an adventure that will take him through dense jungles, steep mountains, and caves, much like Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. After completing the sequel to De De Pyaar De, filmmaker Luv Ranjan will produce the actor’s next project, an action-adventure directed by Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal fame. “The script for the Luv Ranjan film is still in progress. It will be a big-budget production featuring Ajay Devgn as an adventurer. The filmmakers aim to create something akin to the Indiana Jones franchise. Ajay is excited about the concept, as it is an unexplored genre for him,” says a source, adding that the film will be set in the forests of India, with Devgn on a “quest to find an ancient relic.” “The story will have historical significance and will be steeped in folklore and mythology. The film, heavy on VFX, is expected to go on floors by December 2024,” the source reveals.

Devgn is thrilled about the project, as it targets a younger audience. “It is being designed with children in mind. The film will feature high-octane set pieces and stunts. Ajay will sport a rugged look, donning a leather jacket and carrying a backpack. He will possess extensive knowledge of ancient civilisations and languages,” the source shares. Once Devgn wraps up the shoot for Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, he is expected to begin filming the action-adventure.