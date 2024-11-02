After visa fiasco compelled Son of Sardaar 2 makers to limit Sanjay Dutt’s role, Ajay Devgn eager to ensure film’s third edition has him return in all glory; actor is drafting a worthy cameo for Dutt in sequel

In the original film, Devgn’s character locked horns with that of Dutt (left)

Among the most telling signs of the lasting impression an actor leaves on the audience is a measure of how eagerly fans await his act in the film’s sequel. Evidently then, chatter around Sanjay Dutt’s appearance in the second edition of Son of Sardar (2012) is testimony that his role as the revenge-seeking Billu was much appreciated.

Questions about Dutt’s association with the film were raised after his UK visa was denied, leading to speculation that the actor wouldn’t return to the franchise, fronted by Ajay Devgn. However, mid-day has it that Devgn is eager to have his close friend shoot a sequence that will serve as a precursor to the film’s third edition, which is expected to star Dutt in a prominent role.

Pointing to the fact that the shooting schedule was affected after Dutt’s visa was denied, a source close to the production says, “Instead of Sanju, Ravi Kishen shot the part. This was done to ensure that the makers didn’t waste the day since several actors had made themselves available for the leg.”

While Kishen takes the baton from Dutt, we are told that he does not reprise his role in this offering that is also being co-produced by Devgn. “Ajay feels Sanju is an irreplaceable part of the franchise and is eager to rope him in. So, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra will play Punjabi and Bihari dons, respectively, in the movie that is based on gang wars.”

Dutt, as Billu, is expected to feature in a small role—one that gives viewers a peek into what can be expected of the third part. “For the second edition, the creative team has worked out a seven-day shoot for him in Punjab, along with the rest of the cast,” says the source, quick to add that since Dutt hasn’t been given a narration yet, his association with this film is still uncertain.

“His role had been written, but Sanju expressed reservations and asked the team to return with a fresh script for his part. He has informed Ajay’s team that once he approves of his role and its impact on the story, he will take a call and discuss financial matters and [his availability]. Ajay is personally working with the writers to ensure Sanju’s role is well crafted. Currently, Ajay is shooting for De De Pyaar De 2. He will then kick off Luv Ranjan’s next.” If Dutt agrees to be part of the second edition, his shooting stint and the film’s post-production work are expected to be done simultaneously. “In part three, Dutt’s character will be a prominent antagonist,” signs off the source.