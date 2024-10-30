Sources say producer Ajay Devgn, who saw rushes of Kajol’s Maa, recommended adding more action scenes; team to shoot new portions next month

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Kajol's Maa to feature more action sequences as per Ajay Devgn's suggestion x 00:00

In mid-May, director Vishal Furia announced that the shoot of Maa, his first collaboration with Kajol, was wrapped up. But five months on, it looks like the lead actor and the director will return to the horror movie’s set. mid-day has learnt that Kajol’s actor-husband Ajay Devgn, who serves as the producer, recently watched the rushes of Maa and suggested that a few more action scenes be added. So, Furia and the team have charted out a five-day shoot in Mumbai next month.

ADVERTISEMENT



Vishal Furia

From Son of Sardaar (2012) to Bholaa (2023), Devgn is known to be a hands-on producer, and it’s no different for his upcoming production. The actor is all the more invested in this project as it marks wife Kajol’s maiden horror film. A source revealed that Devgn has been involved in the creative process right from the concept stage. “Writer Saiwyn Quadras had pitched the concept to Ajay, who liked it and set things into motion. Recently, the actor watched the rough cut and loved it. That was immensely encouraging for Vishal, who has displayed his command over the genre with Chhorii [2021]. Ajay gave him a few inputs to enhance the narrative,” revealed an insider.



Set in Chandanpur in West Bengal, Maa tells the story of a woman who has to protect her daughter from a supernatural force. Devgn, who had a hit in the horror thriller Shaitaan earlier this year, felt that Furia’s film could be more deeply rooted in emotions. “He felt adding some emotional moments would increase the audience’s investment in the mother-daughter story. He also recommended incorporating one or two more action sequences. The director immediately agreed to these modifications. Since Kajol is currently shooting for the second season of The Trial, the unit will regroup in late November for a five-day shoot in Mumbai,” said the source.

We’ve heard that action director RP Yadav, who worked with Devgn on Tanhaji (2020) and Shaitaan, has been told to up the action quotient. The source added, “Since Maa is an emotion-driven story at its crux, the action needs to be contextual and realistic. Keeping that in mind, the action director and Furia are designing the new sequences.”