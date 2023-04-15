Ajay Devgn shares 'best part of any day'; says will not trade it for anything in the world

Ajay Devgn is a doting father and often shares pictures with his kids. On Saturday, Ajay took to his social media handle to share two candid pictures with his son Yug

Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgn

Ajay Devgn is an actor, filmmaker, and producer. But above all, he is a family man and adores his kids. He got married to actor Kajol in 1999 and the two are parents to two kids- Nysa and Yug.

"The best part of any day is this…Won’t trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world," he wrote along with the pictures.

Fans took to the comment section to praise the father-son duo. "chotu Ajay...our next superstar," wrote a fan.

"Dono hi king hai," read another comment under the post.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn started the year with the release of 'Bholaa'. 'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release, 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood industry out of trouble and provided much-needed respite to the industry, which is currently struggling with the disinterest of the audience and the boycott trend.

'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Ajay Devgn played the role of Bholaa, and Tabu played the role of an injured police officer who had to rely on Ajay's (Bholaa) help to survive. It revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in the film 'Maidaan' which will hit the theatres on June.