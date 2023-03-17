Breaking News
Watch: Crowd go crazy as ‘Bholaa’ star Ajay Devgn surprises them amid Ind vs Aus match at Wankhede Stadium

Updated on: 17 March,2023 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking his promotion game a notch higher, today, superstar Ajay Devgn took the spectators by storm as he arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to promote his movie 'Bholaa' in all his glory

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been ruling headlines ever since he announced his much-awaited movie, 'Bholaa'. 


Ajay who plays the titular character in 'Bholaa', has been keeping super busy with the promotions of his next. 



Taking his promotion game a notch higher, today, superstar Ajay Devgn took the spectators by storm as he arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to promote his movie 'Bholaa' in all his glory. 


While cricket aficionados witnessed Men In Blue locking horns with the Kangaroos on the field, amidst all the thrills and chills, they also got a chance to catch a glimpse of the OG action of Bollywood, the one and only -- Ajay Devgn in between the ongoing India vs Australia ODI match. 

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of Ajay Devgn's production house posted a video from Wankhede Stadium where the superstar can be seen walking near the boundary line and waving towards the cheering crowd.

In the video which is being widely shared on all social media platforms, one can see how the crowd goes gaga when Ajay greets them with a namaste and waves at them while walking near the boundary line. 

"#BholaaAtIndVsAus", read the caption of the now viral video. 

Hours before going to Wankhede Stadium, Devgn had earlier informed his fans about him attending the India vs Australia ODI match at Wankhede on Friday. 

Announcing the same on Twitter, Ajay had written, "Muqabla hoga sabse zabardast World Cup jeetne wali team aur World ki number one team ka - main aa raha hoon dekhne, only on Cricket Live."

For the unversed, the first ODI (One Day International) match between India Vs Australia is being played today at one of the Mumbai's most popular landmarks, the Wankhede Stadium. 

As far as the film's promotion is concerned, Devgn recently flagged off 'Bholaa Yatra', where the actor will travel to nine cities in a bid to promote the movie.

Speaking about the movie, 'Bholaa' is a story of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination, just as our Indian team doesn’t ever give up and fights through every obstacle till the end for the love they’ve for the country. 

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' is a remake of Tamil actioner, 'Kaithi'. 

Besides Ajay, 'Bholaa' also stars, Tabu, Gajraj Rao, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar among others in pivotal roles. 

South star Amala Paul and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen making special appearances in Ajay Devgn's next.

'Bholaa' is arriving on 30th March 2023 at theatres near you.

