Ask Bholaa: Ajay Devgn has a hilarious response to fan who asked him about his son Yug's debut

Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bholaa'. The trailer of the film was recently released and has got a largely positive reaction from the audience. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Bholaa is also directed by Ajay Devgn.

Ahead of the release, Ajay Devgn took to his twitter handle to answer some fan questions. "Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Ajay Devgn's answers to fans questions were witty and humourous.

Take a look:

A fan asked Ajay to take her as his plus one for the premiere of Bholaa. "Tumhe leke jaunga toh meri real +1 bura maan jayegi"

Another user asked hi whether he will doa split on trucks like his iconic spilt on bikes stunt. "Bholaa mein kya kya split hoga woh toh movie dekh ke hi pata chalega ;)

One fan also inquired about his son Yug's debut in the movies. "Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho?"

"Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe luch karle wahi badi baat hai"

When asked about Bholaa's box office prediction, the supersatr said, "Paison ka pata nahi, umeed karta hoon aapka pyaar khoob kamaye"

Ajay has been working with Tabu back to back with 'Drishyam 2' and now Bholaa. When someone inquired the reason for the same, he said, "Dates mil gaye uske"

Someone also asked Ajay about how he maintains his fitness at his age. "Main khaana Aur dimaag sahi matra mein khaata hoon"

