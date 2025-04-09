Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2. At the trailer launch, lead actor Ajay Devgn who reprises his role for the film, spoke about the casting decision

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor at Raid 2 trailer launch (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Raid 2', starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was unveiled on Tuesday at a grand event in the city. For the second installment of the film, Vaani Kapoor has joined the team. The actress will be seen playing the role of Ajay's character Amay Patnaik's wife and mother to their child. The role was originally essayed by Ileana D'Cruz in Raid.

Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz

At the trailer launch event, a reporter questioned the decision to replace Ileana D'Cruz with Vaani Kapoor, even though the character remains the same. Responding to it, Devgn referenced the Hollywood film James Bond, "That's true, but the character can change. I mean, if you see a lot of Hollywood films, you know Sean Connery is no longer James Bond. It's the character you follow."

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has also joined the team of Raid and will be seen playing a shrewd politician. Amay Patnaik will be seen conducting a raid at Riteish’s character Dadabhai's house.

Ajay Devgn locks horn with Riteish Deshmukh

The trailer of Raid 2 teases a gripping narrative between the two actors. Brimming with thrills and suspense, it leaves the audience craving for more. It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity — both commanding and compelling — alongside Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician. Stepping into the shoes of a power-hungry antagonist, he oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

This time, the director has apparently drawn inspiration from a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh. “The story has its roots in a case that saw a UP politician-businessman being accused of tax evasion of over ₹100 crore,” a source revealed earlier.

About Raid 2

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the most engrossing entertainer of the year. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.