Mrunal Thakur wore a flowy white dress and layered it with a black leather blazer. However, it was her new hairstyle that stole the show.

Mrunal Thakur, Khanzaadi Pic/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Listen to this article Netizens confuse Mrunal Thakur for ‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Khanzaadi, courtesy of new hairstyle x 00:00

A slew of fashionistas assembled at an awards show on Tuesday night in the city. Actress Mrunal Thakur, who also graced the event exuded old Hollywood vibes, courtesy of her new hairstyle. She was seen flaunting blunt bangs, which made her look splendid. For the occasion, Mrunal wore a flowy white dress and layered it with a black leather blazer.

However, as videos of the actress surfaced on social media, a section of netizens confused her for ‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi.

One user wrote, “Do min k liye laga khanzadi h.”

“Khanzadi ki Puri copy Kari hai,” added another.

Watch the video below.

In 'Bigg Boss 17', Khanzaadi represented her home state Assam, and brought her fierce spirit to the game. She showcased her hip-hop style and engaged in lively Bihu dance sessions, creating memorable moments in the mohalla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal is all set for the release of her highly anticipated family drama 'Family Star' with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024. Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani.

She was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which starred south actor Nani in the lead role. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

On the Bollywood front, she was last seen in 'Pippa', which tells the gripping and emotional tale of three siblings who, despite being in different roles, come together with unwavering unity to support each other during a time of war. The film is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971; a fight that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

