Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is an Indian actress. Akansha made her acting debut in the Bollywood film 'Guilty', released on Netflix in 2020. Akansha shares a good bond with many celebrities. The actress, who turned a year older today, received lots of love and wishes from her industry friends.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, a very close friend of Akansha, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her. While sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Till death do us part.. Happy birthday my life partner." In the picture, the two besties can be seen enjoying and hugging each other. Alia could be seen wearing a pretty blue mini-dress while Akansha was wearing a stunning white outfit.

Apart from Alia, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor also wished the actress well. Athiya took to her social media and posted a beautiful picture from her wedding. In the snapshot, Athiya could be seen hugging Akansha. While uploading the beautiful photograph to her story, Athiya wrote, "Happy birthday to my sunshine, @akansharanjankapoor. I love you." Vaani Kapoor too shared pictures with the birthday girl on Instagram and wished her on her special day.

While sharing the post, Vaani captioned, "Happy Birthday my special one @akansharanjankapoor !!!! For your birthday I wanted to give you something wonderful but then you already have me. Have the bestest my doll."

While reacting to Vaani’s post, Akansha commented, "I love u soooo much"

As soon as Vaani dropped the beautiful picture, many fans reacted to it while extending their wishes to Akansha. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday good wishes." Another one wrote, "Happy birthday special one". A third fan commented, "Happy birthday special one"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Recently, Karan Johar shared one of the deleted scenes from the film. On Instagram, the director posted a video featuring Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. It appeared the sequence took place after his family created circumstances aimed at insulting her father, a Kathak dancer, at a wedding. On the other hand, Akansha was last seen in Monica, O My Darling.