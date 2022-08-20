Sit With Hitlist: Alia Bhatt on changing her name post marriage- "I will be doing it"

In an exclusive chat with Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Alia Bhatt spoke about adding the Kapoor surname to her name, legallyIn an exclusive chat with Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Alia Bhatt spoke about adding the Kapoor surname to her name, legally

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor/ Instagram

Alia Bhatt has had an eventful year so far. Started the year with the box office hit 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and followed it by the biggest blockbuster of the year, 'RRR'. In April, she got married to Ranbir Kapoor, and in June the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

In an exclusive chat with Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Alia Bhatt spoke about adding the Kapoor surname to her name, legally. "Firstly, I have not even had the time to add the fact that I have a husband on my passport. He has promptly gone and done that. I am still in the process because I have been travelling so much. I have been to London for two months and I will be travelling more. When there is so much travel, I cannot give my passport for any submission," she said.

"But I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it," she added. However, the actress cleared that she will not be changing her name for the screen.

"Since we are going to have a child together. I don't want to be the Bhatt while the Kapoors are travelling together. I don't want to feel left out. So when I travel on the documents I don't want to be the left out," Alia said.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the recently released film 'Darlings'. She also turned producer with the film. The actress is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Brahmastra'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy with Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in special appearances.

Watch the full interview here:

